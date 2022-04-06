Blood Drive at City Hall set for April 8

The City of Malibu and UCLA Health’s blood drive will be held on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall. Donated blood is needed for surgeries and emergencies as well as for disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes.

“Giving blood is one of the most powerful ways that regular people can make a big difference for people whose lives depend on the supply of donated blood,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in the news flash. “It is yet another positive sign of our improving COVID-19 rates that we can host an in-person blood drive at City Hall, so I encourage everyone in Malibu to join in this important effort.”

With COVID-19 rates continuing to improve, City Hall is set to safely resume this life-saving activity at City Hall. To schedule an appointment go to www.ucedonor.com. For more information or to make an appointment by phone, call Terri at (310) 567-1720.

UCLA Health and City of Malibu Blood Drive

Friday, April 8, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at City Hall



Schedule an appointment: https://t.co/MIcJlNXq6T.

For more info or to make an appointment by phone, call Terri at 310-567-1720.

