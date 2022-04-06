HomeNews
Hit and run crash Monday night

By Samantha Bravo
Emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. File Photo

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades, sending one vehicle into the ocean and one damaged on the roadway. Reported on KTLA Monday night, the crash occurred before 10 p.m. 

According to Officer Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department, there may have been a third vehicle but was not present on the scene. Madison confirmed that two people were arrested shortly after the crash.

The victims were able to escape the vehicle in the water. According to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there was no rescue needed. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

