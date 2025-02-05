Traffic update and storm advisory in effect

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) reported at 6 p.m. that the traffic collision and downed wires on Kanan Dume Road between Cavalleri and Mulholland Highway have been cleared, and the roadway is now open.

Meanwhile, the City of Malibu has activated its storm response plan, working closely with partner agencies to monitor the weather and ensure public safety. City staff are actively patrolling roads and implementing flood prevention measures. The Emergency Operations Center remains active as conditions develop.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is possible after 2 a.m. Residents are advised to stay alert for updates and take necessary precautions.

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches, in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Due to recent rainfall, beachgoers are advised to avoid all water contact, especially near storm drains, creeks, and rivers, as runoff may contain elevated bacteria levels, chemicals, debris, and other public health hazards. Exposure to contaminated water could result in illness.

Rain advisories typically remain in effect for 72 hours after rainfall ends and may be extended if necessary.

Ocean Water Closure Due to Fire Impacts

The ocean water closure from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach remains in effect until further notice due to fire-related debris and contamination. Additionally, once the rain advisory is lifted, the ocean water advisory from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and from Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way will remain in place until further notice.

For recorded updates on beach conditions, call the Los Angeles County beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. More information and an interactive map of impacted areas can be found at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.

⛈️Storm Alert – Important City Update⛈️



The City has activated its storm response plan and is actively monitoring the situation in coordination with partner agencies.



Your safety is our priority.💙



For resources and updates, visit https://t.co/8Ey2YYCL16. pic.twitter.com/RLfx5XE0DT — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) February 6, 2025

We have plenty of rain over the next few days, and with the rainfall comes an {Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory} via @lapublichealth, recommending that people avoid water contact until at least 10 AM on Saturday, February 8th. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ITntKeS2JU — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) February 5, 2025

