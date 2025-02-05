Will Rogers State Beach selected as new debris processing site following public outcry

During a public meeting on Monday residents of Malibu expressed strong opposition to a proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to establish a hazardous materials staging area in the city’s heart. The proposed site, located on Civic Center Way at the Bell property, took many attendees by surprise, as it was only presented to the city the day before the meeting, without prior community consultation.

The issue gained traction when Mayor Doug Stewart opened the floor for public comments after presentations by FEMA and the EPA. Numerous residents voiced their dissatisfaction with the lack of communication, citing concerns over the sensitive nature of the materials involved. The staging area was set to temporarily house hazardous materials, which raised alarms due to its proximity to Malibu’s central area.

After a review and considerable outcry from both city residents and the city council, it was announced today that the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach would serve as the temporary processing site for hazardous materials. These materials, transported from nearby properties, will be processed, securely packaged, and safely loaded for transport to a permanent disposal or recycling facility outside the area.

The Will Rogers site was chosen due to its flat, open land and proximity to the fire-damaged properties requiring debris removal. The parking lot is part of a California State Parks property operated by Los Angeles County under a long-standing agreement. The facility will be managed by the EPA, and all participating agencies are coordinating closely to ensure that the work is carried out safely and efficiently.

The temporary site is closed to the public, and the EPA will employ best management practices to contain and process the hazardous materials. Air monitoring will be conducted to ensure that operations remain health protective for those in the surrounding areas.

While Malibu residents initially voiced concerns over the proposal, this new location is seen as a vital part of Los Angeles’ recovery efforts to remove fire debris and support the rebuilding process. The EPA has asked for the community’s patience and understanding as state and federal agencies continue to address recovery needs.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...