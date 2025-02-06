Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Thursday, Feb. 06

Say hi to Luna A5672799, a gorgeous six-year-old husky mix.

Luna was surrendered to Agoura with Pyometra. She was immediately brought to the private vet, where she underwent emergency surgery. Now that she’s on the mend, her spunky personality is beginning to emerge.

Luna’s a bit reserved when you first meet her, but she absolutely craves human affection and quickly becomes a velcro dog once she knows you. She’s the kind of girl who opens up at her own pace and loves to hang with her volunteer friends and walk laps at the shelter – she’d probably *really* love to go on some leisurely neighborhood walks with you even more.

To meet Luna or her other adoptable friends, please stop by the Agoura Animal Care Center!

Luna A5672799

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

