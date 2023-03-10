HomeNewsBreaking News
Traffic signals out on Malibu Canyon and Civic Center Way; treat as an all-way stop

Samantha Bravo
Traffic signals on Malibu Cyn Rd, at Civic Center Way and Seaver Rd by Pepperdine, are out due to a power outage in the Civic Center area. Motorists should treat the intersections as an all-way stop.

SCE crews are enroute, but there is no estimate for when power will be restored.

