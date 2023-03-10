Malibu prepares for more rain

Chance of light rain in the next hour according to the National Weather Service.

Today

High near 57. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Rain. Low around 52. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.



Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely, mainly between 11pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

For more info visit, https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=34.0365&lon=-118.688#.ZAtN4BaIYWM

Be prepared for hazardous road conditions mud & rocks in roads, power & traffic signal outages. Under CA law come to complete stop at any intersection w/malfunctioning traffic signal. Find sandbags: https://t.co/f3arULnbb8. Plastic sandbags are banned in Malibu. @CERTMalibu pic.twitter.com/aEIVdIZ2BX — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) March 10, 2023

More #LArain is coming to @CountyofLA. Visit https://t.co/yOMS8YO3Dv for safety tips on how to prepare for storm season. pic.twitter.com/jelkcQOXlj — Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) March 9, 2023

By now, we all know the drill when it comes to driving in the #LARain. Be ready. Stay safe.



⚠️ Slow Down!

🚗📏🚙 Maintain plenty of distance from other vehicles

⌚ Plan for traffic delays

🚧 Avoid mountain roads if possible



Visit https://t.co/xc62MpoEdU for more tips. — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) March 10, 2023

