HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Patricia Mary Leahy Webb Dahlstrom 1932-2023

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
0
114

Los Angeles native born and raised. She is survived by her loving husband, Berl Dahlstrom, and a blended family of 7 children, 11 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Pat loved all her family and friends, and they were of the utmost importance to her. Everyone that knew Pat loved her

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Celebration of life will be held at:
Malibu Gathering Church
6425 Busch Drive, Malibu, California 90265
Saturday, March 18th, 11am-3 pm
Please carpool if possible because parking will be limited

Previous article
Carol Holly Austell 1926-2022
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×