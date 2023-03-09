Patricia Mary Leahy Webb Dahlstrom 1932-2023

Los Angeles native born and raised. She is survived by her loving husband, Berl Dahlstrom, and a blended family of 7 children, 11 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Pat loved all her family and friends, and they were of the utmost importance to her. Everyone that knew Pat loved her

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Celebration of life will be held at:

Malibu Gathering Church

6425 Busch Drive, Malibu, California 90265

Saturday, March 18th, 11am-3 pm

Please carpool if possible because parking will be limited

