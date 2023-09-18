Traffic Signal Improvement work to begin at PCH and Las Flores on Sept. 25, expect intermittent lane closures

Caltrans will have intermittent lane closures for a project to improve a left turn lane and traffic signal on southbound PCH at Las Flores Canyon Road to enhance safety and traffic flow starting September 25. The work is expected to be completed by this winter, weekdays, with occasional work on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work will include installing a protected left-turn lane on southbound PCH, upgrading traffic signal hardware, lighting and poles, upgrading a flashing beacon warning system, and installing a speed feedback device to alert motorists of their speed. Businesses and residents will have access during construction operations and all businesses may keep their regular open hours. Signs will be posted. Proceed with caution and watch for vehicles and workers in the road. Traffic citation fines are doubled in construction zones under California law.

