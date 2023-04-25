Traffic collision on PCH near Rambla Pacifico; minor injuries reported

One lane of PCH closed in each direction at Rambla Pacifico St in Malibu due to a traffic collision. LA County Fire Department and Sheriffs are on scene. According to a witness, the white truck was making a left into the gas station and collided with the silver SUV. Minor injuries were reported. Southbound lanes are merging into one. Expect delays.



