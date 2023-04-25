HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Traffic collision on PCH near Rambla Pacifico; minor injuries reported

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
131
Photos courtesy Fireball Tim Lawrence.

One lane of PCH closed in each direction at Rambla Pacifico St in Malibu due to a traffic collision. LA County Fire Department and Sheriffs are on scene. According to a witness, the white truck was making a left into the gas station and collided with the silver SUV. Minor injuries were reported. Southbound lanes are merging into one. Expect delays.

CA7CD7AC 5B92 42FD 9A88 F3FBA33F04C3
0CA12A0A 6D3C 407B BD02 1B845A97EB4E
30E4AFF1 B10F 4969 883F 03F84CA8A9A3
72B39326 1448 4808 A33E 03B9DF1DBB13 1
Previous article
Malibu State of the City Address annual Chamber event
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×