The Malibu Democratic Club is hosting a hike with State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin on Sunday, April 30. The hike begins at 11 a.m. at the Zuma Canyon Trailhead. Meet at the Trailhead Parking Lot off Bonsall Drive, then meet for lunch/drinks at 1 p.m. at the Malibu Brewing Company at Trancas Market, 30745 E. PCH (each person is responsible for their own tab.) You can attend one or both activities. RSVP required at tinyurl.com/irwin43023. For more info: Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org.

