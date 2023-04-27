Calendar for the week of April 27

THURS, APRIL 27

ANNIVERSARY PARTY- MASQUERADE BALL

Let’s celebrate the Malibu Senior Center’s anniversary with a Masquerade Ball on Thursday, May 27, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Corner Bakery Cafe, and entertainment will be provided by the Big Butter Jazz Band. Wear your dancing shoes! $5 per registration required.

THURS, APRIL 27

WINGS OVER MALIBU ANNUAL SPRING GALA FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser “Wings Over Malibu” the evening of Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/WOM23. Our online silent auction can be accessed at bit.ly/WOM23auction. Bidding commences on April 20, and final bids will be accepted until 8 p.m. on April 27. For more information, please contact The Emily Shane Foundation at info@emilyshane.org.

FRI, APRIL 28

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL AND ARTS ANGELS PRESENTS: ‘THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL’

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest musical star? Why, its SpongeBob SquarePants! And now he’s ready to ride the wave to Malibu High School, along with his friends Patrick, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and the whole Bikini Bottom gang to entertain and delight audiences in this brilliant, bright, and hilarious musical. The musical runs on April 28, 29, and 30. At Malibu High School Theater, 30215 Morning View Drive. To purchase tickets, visit SMMUSD.ORG/MALIBU.

The Malibu High School and Arts Angels Presents: “The Spongebob Musical.” The musical runs on April 28, 29, and 30. To purchase tickets, visit SMMUSD.ORG/MALIBU. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

FRI, APRIL 28

COLLEGE ART CREATIVE WORKSHOP

Enhance your creativity and explore the medium of collage. Learn how to combine materials like paper, cardboard, and fabric to create unique artwork at the Michael Landon Community Center on Friday, April 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person. The instructor will guide students through composing a layout, building surfaces, and gathering materials according to color, texture, and pattern. Discover numerous ways to manipulate paper, cardboard, fabric, and more. Instructed by Toby Salkin Jacobson.

SAT, APRIL 29

SUMMER PROGRAM OUTREACH AND MARKETING

An informational booth will be on Saturday, April 29 at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants can receive a printed copy of the Recreation Guide, a goodie bag and have the opportunity to ask program and park-related questions to staff. Registration for Summer Programs opens on Monday, May 1, at 8 a.m. To register, go to MalibuCity.org/Register.

SAT, APRIL 29

THE WRITE TIME: POETRY WRITING WORKSHOP WITH MALIBU POET LAUREATE ANN BUXIE AND ERICHA SCOTT

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie and Ericha Scott to explore different forms of poetry, inspire poetry approaches, and encourage new works on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Participants should bring writing materials, ideas, and creativity to the workshops.

SAT, APRIL 29

YOGA ON THE MOUNTAIN

Find your center in the outdoors — join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique Kundalini yoga and wellness experience with live acoustic music. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own yoga mat. Reservations are required. This is a free event with free parking. For more information and to make reservations, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, click here. Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302.

SAT, APRIL 29

OUR LADY OF MALIBU SPRING FUNDRAISER

We’ll be “Dancing Through the Decades” this Saturday, April 29, at the Malibu Jewish Center. All are welcome to join in the fun from 6 to 11 p.m. with live music and dancing, fabulous food, silent and live auctions, and a $5,000 raffle. Call (310) 456-8071 or email Lhall@olmalibuschool.org to reserve a ticket at $150/person. Attire: Dress from your favorite decade.

WED, MAY 3

MALIBU STATE OF THE CITY EVENT

Malibu State of the City Address annual Chamber Event to be held on Wed, May 3, at 10 a.m. at the Santa Monica College (SMC), Malibu Campus, located at 23555 Civic Center Way (next to the Malibu Library). Space is limited, and RSVPs are required. An overflow room with monitors will be available on site to watch the event.

THURS, MAY 4

PARK TALES: FIESTA DE COLORES

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Children’s Malibu Librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack and special guests at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. A yoga mat or blanket is recommended.

FRI, MAY 5

MALIBU JEWISH CENTER AND SYNAGOGUE

Join your Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue Community on Friday, May 5, for their Spring Fundraiser and Groundbreaking Ceremony, from 4 to 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring an item to be included in our MJCS time capsule. Hors d’oeuvres & Cocktail Reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

SAT, MAY 6

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES JUBILATIONS EMBRACE THE NIGHT POETRY SUMMIT

This month’s Malibu Library Speaker Series is the annual poetry summit hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m., at Malibu City Hall. Poets and artists of many disciplines, from students in the city’s Arts in Education program to other features, will share their wonder in movement, music, painting, and word. The event is free to attend, and an RSVP is not required. For more information, please visit the Library Speaker Series webpage .

BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHOR DIANE PETERSON

Meet Hollywood stuntwoman and author Diane Peterson in person on May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Tracy Park Gallery.

FRI, MAY. 19

FILM SCREENING: ’21 MILES IN MALIBU’

Shane Gang Pictures presents the film “21 Miles in Malibu” at Malibu Bluffs Park on Friday, May 19. The film is a hybrid of personal stories of loss, the history of a loved place, and a cautionary tale of government indifference and citizen activism. The film and PCH safety discussion begin at 7:30 p.m. This film is not intended for people younger than 16. Please visit MalibuCity.org/21Miles for more information.

ONGOING

MARIJUANA ANONYMOUS SURFING SOBRIETY WEEKLY MEETING

A Marijuana Anonymous Surfing Sobriety meeting will be held at Our Lady of Malibu on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in room 8.

CERT TRAINING COURSE

The City of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of seven classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., April 13 through May 25, in the Multipurpose Room at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

PEP WILLIAMS PHOTO EXHIBIT “BEHIND BARS”

The City of Malibu Arts Commission’s newest public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, “Behind Bars,” by renowned photographer Pep Williams, is open to visitors through May 5, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road).

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BROADWAY JAZZ DANCE

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Senior Center. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...