Malibu State of the City Address annual Chamber event

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Malibu Chamber of Commerce Chair Chris Wizner speaks during the 2022 Malibu State of City Address on Friday, Feb. 18, at Malibu Pacific Church. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein will discuss the City’s highlights and achievements over the last year, the state of the City’s finances, and upcoming major projects and issues that will define the year ahead at the Malibu – Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City address on May 3 at 10 a.m. 

“All of Malibu is invited to join us to discuss and reflect on the City’s successes and challenges and celebrate our beautiful and unique community,” Mayor Bruce Silverstein said in a press release. 

The free event will take place at the Santa Monica College (SMC), Malibu Campus, located at 23555 Civic Center Way (next to the Malibu Library). Space is limited, and RSVPs are required. An overflow room with monitors will be available on site to watch the event. 

Every year, the State of the City features speakers including county and state representatives, and is attended by Malibu’s business and civic leaders, and representatives from schools, non-profit organizations, and houses of worship. 

Mayor Silverstein will be joined by speakers and special guests including Los Angeles County Supervisor, 3rd District Lindsey P. Horvath, City Manager Steve McClary, SMC Associate Dean Alice Meyering, Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Commanding Officer Captain Jennifer Seetoo and Chamber Board Chair Ian Roven. 

Supervisor Horvath will discuss county issues that impact Malibu; Alice Meyering will discuss the new SMC campus; Captain Seetoo will give an update on crime and safety in the community and the new Sheriff’s Substation at the SMC campus; and Ian Roven will give an update on the Chamber’s work to support Malibu businesses.  

To RSVP and to find more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.malibu.org/events/details/state-of-the-city-2023-malibu-address-11077

