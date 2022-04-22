Traffic Advisory—Liberty Canyon ramps will be closed Friday. April 22, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a special event

Liberty Canyon ramps will be closed Friday, April 22, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Groundbreaking for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 ceremony.

“The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is a public-private partnership of monumental scope that has leveraged the expertise and leadership of dozens of organizations and institutions,” the press release says. “It serves as a project for the next century and will provide a lasting benefit to the wildlife and ecology of the area for generations to come. Spanning over ten lanes of the 101 freeway in the Los Angeles area, when complete the crossing will be the largest in the world, the first of its kind in California, and a global model for urban wildlife conservation.”

For more information about the events or about the #SaveLACougars campaign to build the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing visit https://savelacougars.org/.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on www.savelacougars.org and shown on a big outdoor screen at King Gillette Ranch (26800 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas) — where a public celebration after the ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event comes one day after another mountain lion was killed on 405 in the Sepulveda Pass.

