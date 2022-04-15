Groundbreaking Ceremony for Wildlife Crossing over the 101 set for April 22

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Groundbreaking Ceremony is now set to take place on Earth Day, Friday, April 22. The National Wildlife Federation and its partners — fundraisers for the wildlife crossing — invite the public to show up from 10 to 11 a.m. at the crossing site in Agoura Hills for the ceremony.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on www.savelacougars.org and shown on a big outdoor screen at King Gillette Ranch (26800 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas) — where a public celebration after the ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We’ll have food and fun for everyone with a carnival theme, and the chance to win some cool cougar prizes,” the Save LA Cougars website announced. “Artist Obi Kaufmann, who created the special artwork for the groundbreaking, will be there to sign his prints and books. The event is open to the public with no registration required.”

For more information, visit: savelacougars.org.

Photo courtesy Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.

