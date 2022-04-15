City to host an organic waste recycling workshop on April 28

During Earth Month, the City of Malibu will co-host a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Los Angeles County Public Works (Malibu Garbage Disposal District) on the new mandatory organic waste recycling program that recently went into effect in Malibu.

“Malibu is committed to protecting the environment and addressing global climate change, which threatens coastal communities with rising sea levels and more frequent and severe wildfires,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in the news flash. “I hope all homeowners and businesses will join us for this workshop to learn about recycling organic waste.”

The virtual community meeting on April 28 is meant to help community members properly separate their organic waste and learn about the importance of organics recycling. Representatives from Waste Management and Universal Waste Systems, Malibu’s waste haulers, will be answering questions. To register for the meeting, visit malibucity.org/OrganicsRecyclingWorkshop.

The city has also created a free Residential Zero Waste Guide to help residents learn how to sort their food scraps based on their hauler’s requirements. The guide is available on the city’s website at malibucity.org/HomeZeroWasteGuide.

The organic waste recycling program meets requirements under California Senate Bill 1383 to reduce organic waste, which makes up half of what California send to landfills, where it releases methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

