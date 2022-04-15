The following incidents were reported between March 18 to March 27

3/18

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key inside a magnetic box under the vehicle, went surfing and upon return, the key was missing and his wallet and iPhone were stolen. The victim was notified that multiple fraudulent charges were made totaling to $7,070 at the Nordstrom, Apple and Saks retail stores in Century City. The victim was able to locate his iPhone in Hawthorne. There was no other damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Vehicle theft

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was broken into and a backpack containing an iPad, Sony headphones, two Apple chargers and $200 in cash were stolen. The victim received a notification of an attempt charge of $505 at a Ralphs grocery store in Culver City. The miscellaneous items were worth $350.

3/21

Petty theft

A USPS package containing a woman’s handbag worth $250 was stolen from a property on Coastline Drive. The victim said the package was left outside the street and the security cameras showed two individuals carrying the package under their arm.

Grand theft

A bicycle worth $4,000 was stolen from a property near Las Flores Beach. The victim said the blue bicycle was a Norco Sight 27.5 with a carbon fiber frame and orange rims. The victim said they tried to contact the residents for security footage but the residents were not home when the incident occured.

3/23

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Malibu Colony was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim said nothing had been stolen. The window was estimated to cost $400 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/24

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked on Kanan Dume Road was vandalized and burglarized. The victim said the vinyl top of the convertible was cut and their backpack and laptop were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Vandalism

A lifeguard headquarters building located on Topanga State Beach was vandalized. The graffiti damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to paint over.

3/27

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Park was broken into, the window was smashed and the victim’s wallet was missing. The victim notified his bank agencies to report his cards had been stolen and was notified that there had been three transactions that occurred at Real Malibu Surf for $111, Vintage Grocers for $95 and at a Chevron gas station for $65. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the key fob was damaged and their belongings were stolen. The victim was notified of multiple attempt charges to their credit cards. Two charges of $200 were successfully made. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

