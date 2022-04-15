This weeks calendar events 4/14

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER: “WINGS OVER MALIBU”

The Emily Shane Foundation will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser, “Wings Over Malibu,” on Thursday, April. 21 at Duke’s restaurant in the Ocean Room. Highlights will include exclusive hand-crafted wines from California’s noted Élever Vineyards, a delicious variety of appetizers, live and silent auctions, musical entertainment, and more. In addition to the fundraisers this month, the Strange Family Vineyards, located at the Malibu Lumber Yard, will be donating a percentage of the sales to The Emily Shane Foundation on Thursdays between 3 to 6 p.m. To purchase tickets and access to the online silent auction, which opened on Monday, April 11, for bidding. For more information visit the foundation’s website at emilyshane.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now need volunteers to help to care for them. Help reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending final oak care events on April 23. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20829 Entrada Road, Topanga. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in as well as durable shoes. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are limiting the amount of volunteers that are able to attend. If you are interested in volunteering, email outreach@rcdsmm.org.

Advertisement

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

CARS & COFFEE

The City of Malibu hosts a free exclusive motor show every second and fourth Sunday from 7 to 9 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. All ages are welcome

OUTDOOR ART SALE AND EXHIBIT

Join the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore for its annual outdoor exhibit and sale on Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists will display and sell their representational landscape and seascape paintings of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Portions of the funds raised will be donated to continuing arts in the park. This event is co-sponsored by the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, the National Park Service, and Western National Parks Association.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

ART IS X LINDSEY PRICE ‘TRANSCENDENTAL SPHERES’

Artist Lindsey Price will debut her first solo exhibition with decentralized art platform ART IS in Malibu, featuring new digital and physical, collage-based works that reshape narratives about feminism and futurism. Exhibit will run from Thursday, April 28, to Monday, May 2, at 3738 Cross Creek Road, Ste. 11. Opening event is Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 9 p.m.

ART TREK

Create unique works of art using a variety of materials inspired by a new theme each month. This month’s theme is “Mexican Milagro Hearts.” From 1 to 3 p.m., participants will use foil to emulate carved tin and create beautiful Mexican milagros. This class has a $5 registration fee and a $10 material fee due at the beginning of class. For more information, go to MalibuCity.org/Register

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

DUME RESTORATION EVENT

The Bay Foundation will be hosting an in-person Dume restoration to clean and remove non-native plants. This project evaluates living restored shoreline with a diverse plant and wildlife community as an approach to increase coastal resiliency. Event takes place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 7103 Westward Beach Road, 90265. To register, visit santamonicabay.org.

ONGOING

APRIL. 29 TO MAY. 1

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL SPRING MUSICAL: ‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’

Malibu High School presents, ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.’ The musical is a revue of songs and vignettes based on the beloved Charles Shulz comic strip. With charm, wit and heart, ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ explores life’s greatest questions through the eyes of Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang, as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joys of friendship. The show is good for all audiences. The show runs from April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and May 1, at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit: malibuhs.booktix.com.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

PARK TALES

In partnership with the Malibu Library, Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. The program is for ages 2 to 5 and will be organized on Thursday, April 21, and Thursday, May 26, at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

CARDIO SALSA

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. The class is held Wednesdays at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost of the class is $20-$25 and those interested can pre-register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal every Monday and Friday at Malibu Bluffs Park from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program, and no experience is required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay the $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Class is organized on Mondays.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fri from 11 to 12 p.m., participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11 to 12 p.m. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact 310.456.2489 Ext. 357, or visit, Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 23555 Civic Center Way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...