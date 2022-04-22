Malibu’s minimum wage rises to $15.96 on July 1, 2022

On July 1, 2022, the City of Malibu’s minimum wage increases to $15.96 for all employers in the city limits with the first addition of an annual cost of living increase based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In accordance with the City’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, beginning on January 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Malibu will increase annually based on the CPI increase, going into effect on July 1 of that year.

The new $15.96 wage includes a 6.4% cost of living increase based on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, not seasonally adjusted, in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim statistical region for November 2021.

“Malibu is a compassionate community, with concern for the well-being of people working in our City,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in the press release. “At the same time, by mirroring the minimum wage increases of L.A. County and some neighboring cities, we hope to help our local businesses stay competitive and be able to attract excellent staff.”

On March 28, 2016 City Council voted to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2020, mirroring the minimum wage increases implemented by Los Angeles County and other neighboring jurisdictions. Companies with more than 25 employees were required to pay employees no less than $10.50 after July 1, 2016 until reaching $15.00 per hour in 2020.

Initially, to give smaller local businesses with fewer than 25 employees adequate time to adjust to the changes, the City’s ordinance provided a one-year delay. Their minimum wage increases started July 1, 2017, and were set to rise annually on the same schedule until reaching $15.00 per hour in 2021. As of July 1, 2022, small businesses with fewer than 25 employees must also adhere to the same minimum wage established by the Ordinance (Malibu Municipal Code Section 5.36 – http://qcode.us/codes/malibu/?cite=5.36.)

All employers in the Malibu city limits are required to print out and display this poster explaining the ordinance, worker rights and protections, how to file a complaint for non-compliance, and other information: https://www.MalibuCity.org/MinimumWagePoster. The poster must be placed in the same conspicuous and accessible location at all job sites where mandated federal and state labor postings are required to be displayed.

To see a video explaining the ordinance, visit the City’s minimum wage webpage at www.MalibuCity.org/MinimumWage.

