There will be alternating lane closures along Malibu Cyn Rd, between Malibu Crest Dr and the Malibu city limits, on Tues, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as City of Malibu maintenance crews conduct shoulder debris clean-up. Flaggers will be onsite to provide traffic control.

Motorists should allow extra time for delays.

Alternating lane closures on Malibu Cyn Rd, Malibu Crest to Malibu city limits, Tue, 10/18, 9AM-2PM https://t.co/orAjshsn3g — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) October 17, 2022

