Organics Recycling Training and Kitchen Caddy Giveaway – Virtual Training Workshop

By Samantha Bravo
Flyer courtesy The City of Malibu.

The City is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a kitchen free caddy, attend this virtual training on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, and clean (dishwasher safe). Supplies are limited. 

  • Find out why this is such an important program and how you can help
  • Learn how to source separate organics to avoid contamination
  • Discover the difference between organic and yard waste

After the virtual workshop, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call 310-456-2489 ext. 390 to schedule your pickup at City Hall. Then, you will show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (keyword will be provided in the presentation).

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 890 0098 9606

+16694449171,,89000989606# US

+16699009128,,89000989606# US (San Jose)

For more information about the statewide organic waste and food recovery law, visit www.malibucity.org/organics. Download Waste Management’s Food Waste flyer.

Traffic advisory: alternating lane closures along Malibu Canyon Road on Malibu Crest for maintenance Tues, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Councilmembers disagree with permitting process during the zoning subcommittee meeting
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

