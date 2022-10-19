Organics Recycling Training and Kitchen Caddy Giveaway – Virtual Training Workshop

The City is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a kitchen free caddy, attend this virtual training on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, and clean (dishwasher safe). Supplies are limited.
- Find out why this is such an important program and how you can help
- Learn how to source separate organics to avoid contamination
- Discover the difference between organic and yard waste
After the virtual workshop, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call 310-456-2489 ext. 390 to schedule your pickup at City Hall. Then, you will show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (keyword will be provided in the presentation).
Meeting ID: 890 0098 9606
+16694449171,,89000989606# US
+16699009128,,89000989606# US (San Jose)
For more information about the statewide organic waste and food recovery law, visit www.malibucity.org/organics. Download Waste Management’s Food Waste flyer.