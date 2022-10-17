Free Vaccine Clinic at The Malibu Library on Nov. 9

LA County Department of Public Health is partnering with LA County Library to provide free flu vaccines, Covid-19 vaccines, and updated bivalent boosters to people 6 months of age and older, at the Malibu Library on Wed, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No health insurance is required.

Updated bivalent boosters help protect against the original coronavirus strain and the newer Omicron strains.

Make an appointment online at your preferred location to avoid longer wait times. Appointments available on myturn.ca.gov. Search by zip code.

*Open for walk-ins. Vaccines available while supplies last.

The LA County Department of Public Health recommends flu vaccinations for all persons 6 months of age and over, including healthy children and adults.

It is especially important to get a flu vaccine if you:

Children 5 years and younger

Are 65 years of age and older

Are pregnant or just had a baby

Live in a nursing home or long-term care home

Have a weakened immune system

Have chronic medical condition (asthma, heart disease and stroke, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer)

Live with or care for someone who is more likely to have flu complications

Are a healthcare provider



For more information on flu and Covid-19 vaccines, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/.

Important information for minors being vaccinated at a site run by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:

A consent form is required for all minors AGED 6 months through 17 in order to be vaccinated.

Youth ages 16 and 17 years of age should be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian if possible. If this is not possible, they must bring a consent form signed by their parent or legal guardian.

Children ages 6 months through 15 years must be accompanied by their parent, legal guardian, or a responsible adult. If the child is accompanied by a responsible adult, the consent form must name the responsible person and be signed by the parent or legal guardian.

