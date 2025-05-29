Toshihito “Toshi” Ozawa 1956-2025

Toshihito Ozawa, beloved husband and father, passed away on May 19, 2025, at the age of 69. He left us peacefully and comfortably at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, surrounded by family.

Born in Tokyo, Japan, in 1956, Toshi moved to the United States in 1978 to pursue a new chapter in life. He eventually made his home in Malibu, where he spent 40 years building lasting friendships, a loving family, and a legacy of kindness and hospitality.

For decades, Toshi welcomed friends, neighbors, and newcomers alike to Zooma Sushi, where he joyfully shared his love of sushi and his gift for making people feel at home since 1985. Whether it was your first visit or your fiftieth, Toshi greeted you with warmth and a smile—and likely a perfectly crafted roll.

Toshi had many hobbies. He loved fishing—whether in the ocean or at a quiet lake—camping in the wilderness, playing golf, carving fresh tracks on snowy slopes, and tending to his garden at home. He found deep joy in nature and took even greater joy in sharing those moments with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Noriko (66), and their daughter, Akana (29), who carry his spirit forward with grace and strength. Toshi will be remembered for his generous heart, quiet humor, and the gentle wisdom he brought to every interaction.

Before he passed, Toshi asked that the Malibu community know that he said thank you—it was a pleasure to be a part of this community.

