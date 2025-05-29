Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet King: Thursday, May 29

Meet King A5679300, a beautiful, blue-eyed boy!

King is a gorgeous young pup, 2 years old, and he is very affectionate and loved by all. A super smart boy, he is treat-motivated and knows the sit, down, and shake commands. King has a medium energy level, loves to play and run, and walks well on a leash with a harness. A perfect gentleman who wants to be your one & only fur friend! King would love to meet his new family.

Please come visit him at the Agoura Animal Care Center!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

