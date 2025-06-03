Significant vandalism at Malibu High School jeopardizes in-person graduation

Malibu High School suffered some vandalism committed by a large group of students from 11 p.m. on June 2 to 2 a.m. June 3, according to campus video cameras with residents and school faculty sharing a distressing image of a golf cart set alight and references to damages to classrooms and office doors.

According to Sgt. William Velek of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department, a team of investigators are ascertaining the full amount of damages and are interviewing some individuals who committed the acts who were in attendance on June 3. Velek noted that his team will find and interview all involved. He characterized the vandalism as “a senior prank that got extremely out of hand and caused significant damage.” He noted that “Those involved who are aged 18 and over may be tried as adults, while those who are underaged may be processed as juveniles.”

“We are profoundly disappointed to report significant vandalism that occurred overnight at Malibu High School, allegedly perpetrated by a group of current seniors and former students,” SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton stated in a press release issued on June 3. “The damages, estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, includes destruction to facilities and campus property, such as the burning of a security golf cart and super gluing of the keyholes of 20 classroom doors.”

Characterizing the vandalistic behavior as “completely unacceptable,” Shelton stated that the school district would not tolerate such actions and he noted, “We expect our students to act as responsible members of our community, especially in the week leading up to graduation — this act of vandalism not only defaces our campus, but also jeopardizes the possibility of an in-person graduation ceremony at the school.”

Elaborating, Shelton stated, “Unfortunately, senior vandalism has occurred for more than 15 years at MHS. This is not a rite of passage. This is a crime that has consequences to all involved. It will not be tolerated.”

Shelton informed that SMMUSD is collaborating closely with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible. “All individuals found to be involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and education code,” he said. “This may include, but is not limited to, restitution for damages and the loss of senior privileges.”

Both Velek and Shelton encourage anyone with information to report it to the MHS Administration, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station at (818) 878-1808, or anonymously through the district’s community tip line at https://mobile.catapultems.com/santa-monica-malibu-usd/Sites.

In a follow-up email sent at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, SMMUSD provided an update stating that, as the investigation continues, Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton has confirmed that Malibu High School’s graduation will proceed as planned on June 11.

Like this: Like Loading...