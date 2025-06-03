Beloved Malibu business closes amid changing retail landscape

Customers bid fond farewell to Malibu’s OG smoothie and health food store The Vitamin Barn

Another sign of change is coming to Malibu with the imminent closure of The Vitamin Barn. You’ve seen a going out of business sign before, but this time the health food institution is really shuttering after three decades at the Malibu Colony Plaza.

The Vitamin Barn is not only known for fresh food, smoothies, and supplements, it’s served as a community hub, more than just a business to its regulars. It’s a place where Malibu visitors, locals, rock stars, yoga moms, surfers, Pepperdine students, and health nuts have mingled and fueled up for over 30 years.

The man behind the counter and the soul of the store is Gene Arnold. With a deep sigh, Arnold confirmed, “I’ve been here 32 years. I had a store in the Fallbrook Mall for eight years before I came here, but this has been my baby.” The decision to close is painful to Arnold and his devoted customers who have been bemoaning the closure, some in tears as they say goodbye.

Despite the recent reopening of Pacific Coast Highway after months of closure Arnold explained that it was simply time. “My lease is up,” he said bluntly. “And I’m traumatized by this whole situation.” The loss of customers since fires beginning with Woolsey to the latest fires have taken a toll. “Even last year was bad. I know what good is. This is not gonna be good.”

Arnold, along with customers exiting the business after taking advantage of the current 40% off prices, lamented the struggle facing brick and mortar stores today. It’s not just the cost of doing business in Malibu, where rent is high and qualified help is hard to find. It’s also about the changing nature of the town itself post multiple disasters. “The community gets smaller and smaller all the time,” Arnold said. “Even the people who live here don’t want to live here. What kind of environment is that?”

Asked about his loyal staff, who’ve been like family to Arnold, and customers who’ve relied on their advice about products, a perk that’s not found online, he reported that Joe, Freddy, Lucy, and Carlos are all talking about “taking a break” and are lining up new employment. It’s a bittersweet transition for the whole team, who have become a familiar and comforting presence to many locals.

Sadness over the store’s closing echoed among a throng of customers this past week. Amy Williams who’s been a regular for 16 years said, “I cried a little when I was saw that sign. I was so sad. I bought so many things there because I love the place. I love independent places. I try not to go to the big chains. He’s just really special. And the whole crew is special.”

Williams raved about the food, describing the veggie burgers as “off the chain” and smoothies that were consistently “extraordinary.” But more than the food, it was the soul of the place that mattered to Williams and other regulars. “It’s rare to have a family unit like that. Those people have been there since I’ve been coming, and it makes you want to cry just talking about it.”

Despite the difficult circumstances, Arnold’s reflections are full of gratitude and honesty. He spoke openly about the heartbreak, but also about the freedom he’s seeking. “I’m tired of being tired of having a lease,” he said. “I want to do something different, where I’m more free.” His plans include offering fresh food and smoothies at the Malibu Farmers Market and participating in monthly food events at Pepperdine University.

“Thank you. I’m grateful. It’s been a good run,” he says. “I love Malibu. What makes Malibu Malibu is the people. And the people have been great. But we’re all traumatized. I can’t tell you how many people I know who’ve lost their homes. Once we lost that, we lost the community.”

The store owner recited a goodbye poem he wrote, capturing the sentiment of a changing town and a fading community:

“There once was a place called Malibu by the sea so blue.

There once were so many people here, now there are so few.

There’s been so many fires since 1992…”

You can stop by The Vitamin Barn till June 21 and buy freshly prepared food, juices, and smoothies. Arnold has ordered more hats for purchase. Remaining shelf products start at 40% off.

Like this: Like Loading...