Honoring a legacy of service

Malibu’s Mark Russo receives inaugural Mike Treinen Public Safety award

A heartfelt tribute was paid to a late beloved deputy at City Council May 27 as an inaugural award bearing his name was presented to local resident Mark Russo.

Russo, who moved to Malibu 15 years ago, quickly immersed himself in service to his community. For the past 13 years, he has served as a member of the Volunteers on Patrol (VOP) program through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. VOPs are a vital part of Malibu’s public safety network, and for 12 of those years, Russo has served as the team’s leader, building the VOPs into one of the most respected and effective volunteer units in the region. Under his leadership, the program has evolved from a small, inexperienced group into a professional, well-trained unit that plays a critical role in Malibu’s daily operations and emergency responses.

The VOP team, under Russo’s guidance, performs traffic control, responds to vehicle collisions, assists with parking enforcement, and provides crucial support during disasters. One of the most poignant examples of this was during the tragic 2023 incident that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine students. Russo and his team worked through the night and well into the next day, maintaining road closures and assisting deputies during one of Malibu’s darkest hours. It is this kind of dedication that makes the VOP team not just a support system but a force multiplier for the Sheriff’s Department.

Randy Musso of Volunteers on Patrol (VOP) addresses the Malibu City Council on May 27 after receiving the Mike Treinen Award. Photo courtesy of the City of Malibu

Russo’s tireless service, quiet leadership, and deep commitment to community safety was recognized as he was presentedwith the first Mike Treinen Award. The award honors the legacy of the late Deputy Treinen, who left an indelible mark on the city and is remembered for his compassionate work as a homeless outreach coordinator and for his acts of valor throughout his career with the LASD. Treinen’s legacy of service, compassion, and bravery that Russo exemplifies is admired by city leaders and VOPs including longtime VOP Guy Blake who summed it up saying, “Some individuals stand out for their great qualities and leadership, and Mark is one of those unique individuals. Not only is he well respected within the community and the LASD for his intelligence, work ethic, and leadership, Mark has become the ‘go-to’ person for all things public safety.

“When Mark joined the VOP program, the Malibu VOP team was a small unit with little experience or training. With the support of the City of Malibu and the Malibu/Lost Hills Station, Mark took on the role of training officer and launched an initiative to emphasize safety, training, and communication. He sought out training opportunities and encouraged VOP members to participate. Mark personally took the initiative to secure LASD radios (both in-car and portable units) and made sure each member was trained on the proper use of these critical pieces of equipment. With Mark’s training and leadership, the Malibu VOP team has become a unique unit in the LASD. The team has evolved from merely acting as eyes and ears to a force multiplier, allowing deputies to be freed up to respond to more critical matters. The team has assisted deputies and firefighters at hundreds of traffic collisions; provided fire watch patrols during Red Flag conditions; conducted traffic control and assisted with evacuations during wildfires; provided parking enforcement throughout the City of Malibu; and generally represented the LASD and the City of Malibu as friendly, professional, and approachable uniformed ambassadors to the residents and the millions of people who visit the City of Malibu. Given the success of Mark’s initiatives, he has even been asked to train other VOP teams from other cities serviced by LHS Station (e.g., Agoura, Calabasas, Westlake).”

Fellow VOP member Bill Melcher echoed that sentiment. “He is reliable and someone that can always be counted on to solve a problem, no matter its complexity.”

VOP Andrea Pasquetin credited Russo’s leadership as the reason Malibu’s program has become as robust and appreciated as it is today. “He is the glue that keeps the team together and the engine that moves it forward,” she said. “Without Mark, the program in Malibu would be very different.”

Accepting the award, Russo spoke with humility and deep appreciation. “When we first moved here, I was reallyimpressed by the sense of community. I think it’s incumbent on all of us to figure out ways to help out. Public safety was the way I felt I could give back.”

Reflecting on Deputy Treinen’s legacy, Russo recalled a plaque at the Malibu/Lost Hills Station that calls Treinen a “legendary lawman.” He added, “He didn’t just come here to work. He came to be part of the community. That’s what it’s all about.”

