Two Malibu teens hailed as heroes

Boys receive commendations for quick action while extinguishing a house fire

Two local teens received plaques and commendations from Malibu City Council and the Los Angeles Sheriff’sDepartment for their quick action and bravery after putting out a potentially devastating fire and narrowly averting disaster in a quiet Malibu neighborhood.

Fifteen-year-old Oscar W. Johnson and his friend Patrick Steele, 13, were riding their bikes near Bailard Road on April 5 when they smelled smoke. Moments later, they spotted dark smoke rising from a nearby house. Without hesitation, they sprang into action — an act of courage that is earning them praise and thanks from their community that has been devastated by fire.

The boys soon discovered a trash can and outdoor table fully engulfed in flames with fire licking up the home’s wooden garage door. Recognizing the serious threat to the home and surrounding properties, they quickly split up to respond. Patrick, a seventh-grader at Malibu Middle School, raced home to retrieve a fire extinguisher while Oscar, a ninth-grader at Malibu High, found large water jugs at the side of the house and began dousing the growing blaze. They called 911, and soon a neighbor arrived to help slow the fire’s spread. When Patrick returned with the extinguisher, the two friends managed to knock down the remaining flames before they could cause further damage. Emergency services soon arrived to fully extinguish the blaze.

Patrick Steel (center) and Oscar Johnson (right) are shown with Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins at the Malibu City Council meeting after being honored for their actions in putting out a house fire.

Their quick and effective response was more than luck — it was the result of presence of mind, courage, and, in Oscar’scase, preparation. At just 15 years old, Oscar is a member of the Malibu Fire Brigade and has received training in fire safety. “I think my training helped me know what to look for and how to react,” he explained. “But honestly, we just saw the fire and knew we had to do something. There wasn’t time to think — just time to act.”

Patrick had no formal training, but his instincts and determination proved equally important. “My house burned down a few years ago, so I know what that kind of loss feels like,” he shared. “I just knew we had to try to stop it.” Despite not having any previous firefighting experience, he quickly located the extinguisher at his home and returned to the scene, playing a crucial role in controlling the blaze.

For their actions, both teens were honored at the May 27 Malibu City Council meeting. A formal resolution recognized their “heroism, civic spirit, and exemplary conduct,” emphasizing that their swift response “prevented what could have become a far more devastating situation.” Plaques to the boys recognizing their bravery and heroism were presented by Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Soderlund who told the boys, “You’re a fine example of young men and a shining example of what a good citizen looks like,” then stated, “Their actions serve as an important reminder, that regardless of age, you can have a profound impact in your community.”

In presenting commendations, Mayor Marianne Riggins stated, “Be it resolved, the City Council formally commends Oscar Johnson and Patrick Steele for their heroism, civic spirit, and exemplary conduct. Their actions reflect the best of our community and embody the resilient spirit of Malibu.”

Public safety leader and VOP Guy Blake praised the boys for their actions. “You guys are a shining example of what it means to be a good neighbor and a responsible citizen,” he said. “This community has been through a lot with fire, and it means so much to know there are young people stepping up to help protect it.”

Of course, the boys’ mothers were especially proud of their sons. “Patrick has a caring nature and a strong sense of responsibility beyond his years,” Ashley Steele commented. “We’re beyond proud of his quick thinking and grateful he and Oscar acted without hesitation.”

Kate Novalany Johnson wrote, “Oscar. There is no one like him. I am constantly in awe of his independent thinking and wise and thoughtful actions — much more a better person than I. I admire him and though I get to guide him as his mother, he teaches me every day how to be the better version of myself.”

Reflecting on the experience, Patrick humbly said, “We were just happy we were there to help and change the outcome of what could have happened.” Oscar added, “I hope more people, especially teens, realize they can step up too. If there’s a fire brigade in your neighborhood, join it. Be ready to help.”

