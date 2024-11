Topanga Canyon blvd is now fully open. The high wind advisory was canceled today by the National Weather Service at 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The canyon was closed Wednesday through Thursday due to high winds and fire danger. Fire risk is still high. Motorist are advised to drive safely and do not throw lit objects from your vehicle.

