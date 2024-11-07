Malibu schools update for Friday, Nov. 8: Decision by 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District released a statement on at 6 p.m. if school will be in session tomorrow by 6:30 a.m. read the statement below. The Malibu Times will provide updates when they become available.

“Dear Malibu Staff and Families,

We are thankful to know that strong winds and hazardous fire conditions are gradually reducing in Malibu, and the City of Malibu has deactivated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Power continues to be shut off in many Malibu areas, including three of four schools, preventing a final decision regarding school in session tomorrow at this time.

We plan to have a decision regarding the opening of Malibu schools by 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning and will communicate to families via email and text and staff via email sooner, if we learn that power has been fully restored. You may receive an email this evening as late as 11 p.m. if we have a decision. Otherwise, it will be by 6:30 a.m. tomorrow.

We are in communication with Southern California Edison regarding plans to restore power to four of seven Malibu circuits, affecting many families, staff and three of our four Malibu schools.

The safety and health of our students and staff are our top priorities. We never take the decision to close schools lightly as we value the continuity of learning. We understand the impact it has on our students and families. It is disruptive and presents a challenge for everyone.

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your patience and adaptability as we navigate through various weather conditions in Malibu throughout the year. Please take extra care in your travels around our community and beyond. We also have our staff, families and friends in our thoughts who live in the Mountain Fire area in Ventura County.

You may check your school website by 6:30 a.m. for the alert regarding the status of school. You may follow the City of Malibu alerts atwww.malibucity.org and Malibu Radio KBUU at www.RadioMalibu.net for updated information regarding Malibu power, roads and other weather conditions.

Sincerely,

Mr. Isaac Burgess, Executive Director, Malibu Pathway.”

