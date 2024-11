Malibu schools alert: Malibu schools will be closed on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. This includes Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle, Malibu High.

“We are as disappointed as you are to learn that power was not restored as of Friday morning allowing us to reopen,” the email reads. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to provide all students with the continuity of education.”

