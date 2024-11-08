Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Nov 12

Samantha Bravo
Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Presentation of Commendations to the Malibu Outreach Team
  2. Presentation and Update on School Separation

Previously Discussed Items:

  1. None.

New Items: 

  1. Amendment to Agreement with Bureau Veritas North America, Inc. for Plan Check Consulting Services
  2. Resolution Establishing an Irrevocable Election Period for Vacation and Sick Leave
  3. Amendment to Agreement with Southwest Offset Printing
  4. Third Amendment to Lease Agreement for 23661 Pacific Coast Highway (Super Care Drugs, Inc.)
  5. First Amendment to Lease Agreement for 23431 Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu Coast Animal Hospital)
  6. Amendments to Professional Services Agreement for School Separation
  7. Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)
  8. Agreement with RTW Management, Inc.
  9. Professional Services Agreement Amendment No. 2 with Quinto Consulting, LP for City Treasurer Services and Request for Proposals

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

  1. None.

Old Business:

  1. Strategic Workplan Fiscal Year 24-25

New Business: 

  1. Community Christmas Tree Lot Fee Waiver
  2. Amendment No. 2 to the Employment Agreement for City Manager Services between the City of Malibu and Steven L. McClary

Council Items:

  1. Proposed 2025 Calendar of City Council Meetings.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.