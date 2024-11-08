Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Nov 12

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of Commendations to the Malibu Outreach Team
- Presentation and Update on School Separation
Previously Discussed Items:
- None.
New Items:
- Amendment to Agreement with Bureau Veritas North America, Inc. for Plan Check Consulting Services
- Resolution Establishing an Irrevocable Election Period for Vacation and Sick Leave
- Amendment to Agreement with Southwest Offset Printing
- Third Amendment to Lease Agreement for 23661 Pacific Coast Highway (Super Care Drugs, Inc.)
- First Amendment to Lease Agreement for 23431 Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu Coast Animal Hospital)
- Amendments to Professional Services Agreement for School Separation
- Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)
- Agreement with RTW Management, Inc.
- Professional Services Agreement Amendment No. 2 with Quinto Consulting, LP for City Treasurer Services and Request for Proposals
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- None.
Old Business:
- Strategic Workplan Fiscal Year 24-25
New Business:
- Community Christmas Tree Lot Fee Waiver
- Amendment No. 2 to the Employment Agreement for City Manager Services between the City of Malibu and Steven L. McClary
Council Items:
- Proposed 2025 Calendar of City Council Meetings.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.