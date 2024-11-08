Calendar for the week of Nov. 8

THURS, NOV. 7

OUR LADY OF MALIBU BINGO NIGHT (RESCHEDULED NOV 21)

Join Our Lady of Malibu’s Bingo Night on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. $10 per person, additional cards $1 each. Food, drinks, and sweet treats available for purchase at OLM Sheridan Hall. Event open to the community. For more info, call Lisa Hall at (310) 456-0071, or email Gina Longo at glongo@olmalibuschool.org.

FRI, NOV. 8

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A FILM SCREENING: ‘THE LAST JOURNEY’

“The Last Journey” is Sweden’s official submission in the race for Best International Film. It’s a documentary that plays more like a touching family comedy and a road trip like no other, as Sweden’s renowned TV duo Filip and Fredrik embark on a trip to France in hopes of rekindling Filip’s father’s zest for life. A free wine reception will be held when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; filmmakers/stars Filip Hammar and Fredrik Wikingsson are confirmed to appear after the show. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SUN, NOV. 10

GRATITUDE GATHERING AT MALIBU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Join Shemesh Farms on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a time of gratitude, community and service at Malibu Unitted Methodist Church. Carry bags will be assembled and distributed to out unhoused neighbors. Needed items can be found here: shemeshfarms.com/pages/upcoming-events-1. If you cannot attend the event but would like to participate by purchasing an item on our wishlist. If you can attend, please RSVP to Nicky at nicky@shalominstitute.com

SUN, NOV. 10

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING

Widely anticipated to be among this year’s top nominees, “Blitz” is the latest film from Oscar-winning director/screenwriter Steve McQueen (“12 Years A Slave”). As German bombers wreak havoc on the British capital during World War II, a single mother (Saoirse Ronan) learns that the young son she sent to the safety of the countryside has set out to make his way back to her. Free wine reception to be held when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

MON, NOV. 11

HONORS VETERANS DAY AT CITY HALL

Mark your calendars for Nov. 11 (11/11) at 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free. We hope to see you there! Join us for an inspiring moment where you can meet, greet, and hear stories from our beloved veterans. We will also feature entertainment from talented local students, and this year’s special guest and keynote speaker is the patriotic Pat Boone. This year marks a quarter of a century since Malibu began honoring veterans, and our theme is 25th year of saluting the past and inspiring the future! City Hall will also be closed on Monday.

MON, NOV. 11

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A FILM SCREENING: ‘CHALLENGERS’

“Challengers” is the latest film by Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino, with Zendaya starring as a former tennis prodigy turned coach who’s turned her husband into a champion — only to see him struggling to overcome a recent losing streak by facing off against her ex-boyfriend (who also used to be his own best friend). Free wine reception to be held when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes is confirmed to appear after the show. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

TUES, NOV. 12

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A FILM SCREENING: ‘THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG’

Before it opens in theaters! Widely expected to be among this year’s top contenders for Best International Film, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” is this year’s official submission from Germany and the winner of five top awards at Cannes, including the Critics and Jury prizes. The film is set in Tehran, where an investigating judge grappling with paranoia and political unrest discovers that his gun has disappeared — leading him to suspect his wife and daughters, imposing draconian measures on them that strain family ties as societal rules crumble. Free wine reception to be held when doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.; producer/director/screenwriter Mohammad Rasoulof is confirmed to appear after the show. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

WED, NOV. 13

ORGANICS RECYCLING TRAINING AND KITCHEN CADDY GIVEAWAY

The city is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a free kitchen caddy, attend this virtual training. The Zoom meeting link is posted at MalibuCity.org/organics.

Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, and clean (dishwasher safe). Supplies are limited.

Find out why this is such an important program and how you can help

Learn how to source separate organics to avoid contamination

Discover the difference between organic and yard waste

After the virtual workshop, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call (310) 456-2489 ext. 390 to schedule your pickup at City Hall. Then, you will show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (keyword will be provided in the presentation).

For more information about the statewide organic waste and food recovery law, visit MalibuCity.org/organics. Download Waste Management’s Food Waste flyer.

WED, NOV. 13

MALIBU FILM SCREENING Q&A: ‘EMILIA PEREZ’

Widely expected to be among this year’s top contenders in several categories (including both Best Picture andBest International Film), “Emilia Perez” is this year’s official submission from France and the winner of several top awards at Cannes, including the Critics and Jury prizes. In Mexico, a lawyer receives an unexpected offer to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever — by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being. Free wine reception to be held when doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; composers/songwriters Clement Ducol and Camille are confirmed to appear after the show. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

THURS, NOV. 14

SENIOR RESOURCE FAIR

Meet local service providers, and learn about healthy aging at the upcoming Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information booths will include: medical doctors, health and wellness businesses, community organizations, and senior care providers. All participants will receive a free raffle ticket. Raffle items include gift baskets, discounts from vendors, gift cards, and more.

THURS, NOV. 14

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING: ‘SEPTEMBER 5’

Before it opens in theaters! “September 5” stars Peter Sarsgaard as legendary television sports producer Roone Arledge, who (together with his crew) was leading the live broadcast of the 1972 Olympics when their coverage suddenly shifted to what eventually became known as the Munich Massacre. Free popcorn & soft drinks and our wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

FRI, NOV. 15

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK NIGHT HIKE

Discover the magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park after hours. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn about the natural surroundings. Participants should be able to walk on uneven terrain. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required. From 5 to 6 p.m.

SAT. NOV. 16

CAFFINATED VERSE

Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Caffeinated Verse is a monthly poetry workshop that includes featured reader Michael Mark followed by an open mic format. The workshops are open to poets of all levels. On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SAT, NOV. 16

100-YEAR CELEBRATION FOR MALIBU LAKESIDE

The Malibu Lakeside is having a celebration for its 100-year anniversary with live entertainment, food truck, and wine from local wineries, in addition to local photographers and painters, too. On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 29130 Crags Drive (corner of Seminole and Paiute). This event is open to the public.

SAT, NOV. 23

THE RIPPLE EFFECT POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. Poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with special attention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

SENIOR TECH HELP

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

