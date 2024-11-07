City of Malibu Mayor Provides Update on Current Fire Conditions

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart has provided an update on the current fire conditions, underscoring the city’s commitment to community safety and preparedness. Residents are urged to stay informed through official city alerts, follow evacuation guidelines if needed, and review their individual fire safety plans. The city is dedicating additional resources to fire prevention, including brush clearance and heightened patrols in high-risk areas.

For real-time updates, residents are encouraged to visit the City of Malibu’s website and sign up for emergency alerts.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...