Concepcion M. Cornejo 1941-2024

Cepcion Concepcion Maria Cornejo passed away peacefully on October 8 in Ventura with her daughter Mirelia by her side. Concepcion was born on December 8, 1941, in Jalisco, Mexico. Her parents were Guadalupe and Francisco De La Cruz. She was the youngest of six children. She moved to Santa Barbara with her husband Anthony in 1968 and gave birth to Mirelia in 1969, followed by her son Michael in 1971. The family settled in Oxnard in 1976. Concepcion loved being a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and listening to music. She also loved to go out to eat where Mariachi bands performed.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Mirelia Cornejo of Malibu, grandson Hadrian Manriquez of Ventura, grandsons Jairo and Omar Izquierdo of Malibu, and great-granddaughter, Arial Manriquez of Bakersfield. She was predeceased by her son, Michael, in 2020. Concepcion had a wide circle of friends who adored her. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd. Oxnard, CA, followed by interment at 11:30 at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard, CA.

