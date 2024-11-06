Malibu schools closed tomorrow due to strong winds and hazardous fire conditions

All four Malibu school will be closed tomorrow due to strong winds and hazardous fire conditions, power outages, and potential road closures, Malibu Pathways Executive Director Mr. Isaac Burgess said in a email statement.

All programs at Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle and Malibu High are affected. The Malibu Boys & Girls Club will be closed and all campus activities and events are canceled for the day.

“We hope you and your family members and property are weathering these conditions well. We are sensitive to and understand the unique concerns in Malibu,” he said in the email. “The safety and health of our students and staff are our top priorities. We never take the decision to close schools lightly as we value the continuity of learning. We understand the impact it has on our students and families. It is disruptive and presents a challenge for everyone.”

This morning, firefighters were working to contain a fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the “Broad Fire,” which ignited near Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Malibu Canyon Road. The fire promoted road closures on PCH and Malibu Canyon near Malibu Bluffs Park. Vehicles were being directed through Civic Center Way and through Pepperdine campus on Seaver Dr. The road reopened around 3:15 p.m. the fire was held at about 50 acres.

Fire crews are putting out sparks near Malibu Bluffs Park. No damage was made to the baseball field or skatepark. Forward progress stopped. Fire held at 50 acres with 15% containment. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Fire crews are putting out sparks near Malibu Bluffs Park. No damage was made to the baseball field or skatepark. Forward progress stopped. Fire held at 50 acres with 15% containment. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your patience and adaptability as we navigate through various weather conditions in Malibu throughout the year. Please take extra care in your travels around our community and beyond,” he said. “We will communicate plans for Friday, tomorrow in the early evening. This weather event is expected through tomorrow evening, however, we want to ensure power has been restored, and roads are accessible, before a decision is made regarding school on Friday.”

You may follow the City of Malibu alerts at www.malibucity.org and Malibu Radio KBUU at www.RadioMalibu.net for updated information regarding Malibu roads, weather, surf and conditions.

Pepperdine is continuing its regular operations.

