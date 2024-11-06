Firefighters Battle Broad Fire Along PCH in Malibu Amid Dangerous Santa Ana Winds

Fire has scorched at least 40 acres, damaging one home and threatening several others

Firefighters have been working hard to contain a fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the “Broad Fire,” which ignited near Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Malibu Canyon Road early Wednesday morning, sending waves of smoke across the Malibu coastline.

The fire, first reported around 9:30 a.m., quickly spread from 5 to 15 acres, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds gusting up to 75 mph. By 11 a.m., the fire has scorched at least 40 acres, damaging at least one home and threatening several others. Crews have been battling intense winds that are pushing flames toward the coast, creating difficult conditions for containment efforts.

Due to these conditions, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Malibu and surrounding areas through Thursday, with the National Weather Service cautioning residents about a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” as wind gusts could reach up to 100 mph in some areas, including the San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains. Southern California Edison also warned that approximately 47,000 Los Angeles County customers could experience power outages due to public safety shutoffs during the wind event.

As a precaution, officials have closed PCH in both directions from Corral Canyon to Webb Way and advised residents along Malibu Road between Webb Way and PCH to shelter in place. City officials in Malibu are also advising residents to prepare for potential evacuations if the fire’s progression continues.

View of the #BroadFire from near Pepperdine, where conditions are currently showing NNW wind gusts to 51 mph and humidity of 11%. Stay safe everyone! #CAwx #CAfire #Malibu pic.twitter.com/oSxkPcA55K — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 6, 2024

*Traffic Alert – Malibu Brush Fire*@LACOFD responded to #BroadFire at E88 |W. Pacific coast Hwy & S. Malibu Canyon Rd. in Malibu Bluffs Park.@LACOFD requested northbound PCH closed at Webb Way & southbound PCH closed at John Tyler Road. Map below. https://t.co/xbyTKr2hic pic.twitter.com/1cUfSUIcOT — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 6, 2024

Several schools in the area, including Webster Elementary School, have assured parents that students are safe. Santa Monica College’s Malibu Campus remained closed on Wednesday, and Pepperdine University confirmed that its main campus is currently not threatened, though it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local fire authorities.

In addition to the Broad Fire, another blaze in Ventura County has grown to 250 acres near Moorpark, prompting evacuation orders as firefighters contend with similar wind-driven flames.

Residents across Southern California are urged to remain vigilant and prepare for potential outages as the dangerous Santa Ana conditions are expected to persist into Thursday evening.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Videos and photos courtesy of Matt Diamond

