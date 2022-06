Topanga Cyn Blvd (SR-27) is closed in both directions between PCH and Fernwood Pacific Drive due to a collision Thursday night involving a power pole. There is no estimate for when the road will reopen. Motorists should use alternate routes.

Topanga closed both directions PCH to Fernwood Pacific Dr https://t.co/sPoiQKlULi — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) June 17, 2022

Traffic #Malibu Topanga Cyn is closed from PCH to Fernwood Pacific Dr due to a T/C, vehicle vs power pole. Expires 12pm 60 — The Dispatch Station (@TheDispatchStn) June 17, 2022

A screenshot at 9:03 a.m. shows the closure of Topanga Canyon from Fernwood Pacific Drive to Pacific Coast Highway.

