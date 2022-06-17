Trancas Canyon #2 Northbound lane closed for Caltrans work for the Trancas Creek Bridge project

The northbound #2 lane on PCH at Trancas Cyn Rd will be closed Friday, June 17, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Caltrans work on the Trancas Creek Bridge project.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should proceed with caution, and watch for vehicles, equipment staging, workers, dust, lights, signs in the road and shoulder, and unplanned temporary lane and shoulder closures. The speed limit is reduced to 30 MPH, with signs posted, in the construction zone.

PCH #2 northbound lane closed at Trancas Cyn Rd Fri, 6/17, 7AM-3PM https://t.co/5bkMxVxNLJ — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) June 17, 2022

For live updates follow The Dispatch Station on Twitter.

Traffic #Malibu PCH at Trancas Cyn. #2 N/B lane is closed for Caltrans work. Expires 3pm 60 — The Dispatch Station (@TheDispatchStn) June 17, 2022 Work on the Caltrans Trancas Bridge Replacement Project continues with daytime work weekdays 7:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m., for the installation of the Creek Diversion System.



Caltrans is proposing to replace the existing 96-year old, 85-foot wide, 90-foot long concrete bridge, which was constructed in 1927 to span Trancas Creek on PCH in Malibu, with a new concrete bridge, which will be 105 feet wide by 240 feet long. The new bridge will provide two 12-foot traffic lanes, bike lanes, separate pedestrian lanes and 10-foot shoulders in each direction. Northbound and southbound traffic will be separated by a six-foot striped median. Completion is scheduled for summer of 2024.



Preparation underway to begin bridge demolition via saw cutting existing pavement into next week with roadway excavation and installation of sheet piling (shoring) and beginning bridge demolition later in the week, weather permitting.



No lane closures are expected, but the work will create noise and there will be workers and equipment active around the roadway.



Under California law, speeding fines are doubled in construction zones. Sign up for traffic alerts via text or email at www.MalibuCity.org/News, scroll to “Alert Center.”

For more information on the project visit, malibucity.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...