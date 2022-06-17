Trancas Canyon #2 Northbound lane closed for Caltrans work for the Trancas Creek Bridge project

The northbound #2 lane on PCH at Trancas Cyn Rd will be closed Friday, June 17, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Caltrans work on the Trancas Creek Bridge project.
Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should proceed with caution, and watch for vehicles, equipment staging, workers, dust, lights, signs in the road and shoulder, and unplanned temporary lane and shoulder closures. The speed limit is reduced to 30 MPH, with signs posted, in the construction zone.
For live updates follow The Dispatch Station on Twitter.
For more information on the project visit, malibucity.org.