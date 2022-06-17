HomeMalibu Life
Malibu Middle School Class of 2022 Celebrates Promotion to High School

Malibu Middle School's eighth-grade class listen to a classmate's speech during the promotion ceremony on June 9. Photo Courtesy Melisa Andino.

The Malibu Middle School promotion ceremony took place at the amphitheater on Thursday, June 9. Class of 2022 is the first class to go sixth, seventh, and eighth grade as the newly formed Malibu Middle School Manta Rays. The students helped select their official mascot.

Malibu Middle School Principal Melisa Andino said they helped define the school and legacy for years to come. 

“Students will walk around for years to come wearing something that you all helped to create,” Andino said during the eighth-grade promotion. “Speaking of manta rays? Did you all know mantas have huge brains — the biggest of any fish — with especially developed areas for learning, problem solving and communicating. The giant rays are playful, curious and might even recognize themselves in mirrors, a sign of self-awareness. All great characteristics I hope you take with you.”

As sixth-graders, the students attended in-person until COVID in March 2020. For seventh grade, they were online all year until after spring break. Eighth grade was in-person on campus. 

“It’s my pleasure to have been the first principal and walk through these past three years together,” Andino said.

Malibu Middle School Principal Melisa Andino and Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller celebrate the Class of 2022 eighth-grade promotion on Thursday, June 9. Photo courtesy Patrick Miller.
Malibu Middle School celebrates its Class of 2022 at the school’s ampitheater. Photo courtesy Patrick Miller.
Malibu Middle School Principal Melisa Andino, far left, poses with the award winners from the eighth-grade class. Photo courtesy Melisa Andino.
