Temporary Day-Use Impound Yard to begin operations June 18

On Saturday, June 18, the city will begin operating a temporary day-use impound yard on the city-owned property at Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Heathercliff Road. The impound yard will be used through Oct. 3, daytime and weekends only, exclusively for the temporary storage of vehicles that were towed due to being illegally parked or posing a public safety hazard.

According to the city’s website, the impound yard will not store vehicles overnight and will be operated by two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department-sanctioned towing companies to address the expected seasonal increase in illegally parked cars during the summer. For more information, visit the webpage.

On May 9, the Malibu City Council moved to allow a temporary day-use impound yard on City-owned property at Heathercliff Rd and PCH, which is needed to facilitate towing of illegally parked vehicles in Malibu. Vehicles parked illegally in front of fire hydrants, in traffic lanes, and blocking driveways impacts public safety, traffic mobility and the quality of life of the community. An urgency ordinance was needed so that the lot could be used during the busy summer beach season.

The location was chosen after the Public Safety Commission examined numerous other locations and properties, including Malibu City Hall, which cannot be used by large flatbed tow trucks due to the steep driveways. The ordinance only allows the temporary impound yard to be used this summer daily between Memorial Day, May 30, and October 3 to minimize the impacts on surrounding neighborhoods and the environment. The ordinance requires the use of the lot to end on October 3.

A temporary day-use impound yard in Malibu will allow Sheriff-approved tow operators to store towed vehicles temporarily until they are claimed or transferred to their regular impound yards in Thousand Oaks. Not having to make a round trip to Thousand Oaks for every vehicle greatly increases the number of illegally parked vehicles that can be towed away per day in Malibu.

