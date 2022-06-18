Caltrans to hold a Virtual Meeting on PCH Paving Project on June 28

Caltrans will hold a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 28, from 6 to 7:00 p.m. to present its PCH paving project to Malibu residents, get input from the community, and answer questions.

The project on PCH from approximately Malibu Lagoon to Leo Carrillo State Beach will restore pavement condition, improve ride quality and safety for all highway users by upgrading existing safety features, upgrade selected curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and construct Class II bike lanes.

The proposed bike lanes may eliminate parking in some areas on PCH.

Meeting link signin.webex.com/join. Meeting number: 24953134230. Event password: 2022

Or join the meeting by phone by dialing: (408) 418-9388, access code: 24953134230

For further questions, contact alisa.almanzan@dot.ca.gov or jane.yu@dot.ca.gov.

