Topanga Canyon Boulevard to be closed amid high winds, wildfire risks 

Red Flag Warning for Malibu Wed 11/6, 4:00 AM – Thurs 11/7, 6PM due to strong Santa Ana winds & low humidity. Potential PSPS power shutoffs across Malibu 11/6, 3AM – 11/7, 9PM.

Topanga Canyon Blvd will be CLOSED to non-residents from Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Hwy Wednesday, November 6, 6AM – Friday, November 8, 6AM due to high winds and extreme fire danger. Seek alternate routes.

Extremely dangerous wildfire conditions in the Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu Nov. 6 and 7 due to strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity. If a fire starts, there is a high risk of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, which could threaten lives and properties. Be extremely careful with any activity that could spark a fire, such as using landscaping equipment.

SCE is considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs across much of Malibu due to forecasted high winds. Check outage status at SCE.com/PSPS.

PREPAREDNESS TIPS

Be prepared for potential power outages, fires, evacuations, traffic signal outages, downed trees and hazardous road conditions. Come to a complete stop at any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal, under CA law.

Check on elderly and disabled neighbors to ensure they are informed and prepared to evacuate safely.

People with disabilities, or who rely on medical devices or have mobility challenges, and owners of horses and other large animals should consider leaving the area early.

Closely monitor weather conditions and emergency information on local news, especially AM / FM radio (99.1 FM KBUU) which will function with handcrank, battery, solar and car radios if the power is out.

Check your emergency supplies and review emergency plans, including evacuation routes and reunification locations, and plan for your pets. Know your evacuation zone. In case of evacuations or fires, check https://protect.genasys.com/search, which LA County and other responding agencies will use to put out emergency information.

Keep vehicle gas tanks filled, and make sure you can open garage doors and electric gates when the power is out.

All City emergency information is posted on the City website and alerts are posted at MalibuCity.org/alerts. Sign up for emergency alerts from City of Malibu, at www.malibucity.org/alerts, and LA County, at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts.

