Red algae bloom causing odor at Malibu and Santa Monica coastlines

A recent red tide off the coasts of Santa Monica and Malibu has caused noticeable odors due to a dense bloom of microscopic algae, also called “red algae bloom.” The phenomenon, triggered by warm water and nutrient influx, turns the water a reddish-brown hue and sometimes produces a strong smell as it has this week. This algae can release toxins harmful to marine life, especially to fish and shellfish and can be irritating to beachgoers’ eyes, skin, and respiratory systems. The bloom may also lead to bioluminescent displays in the water at night, creating a striking visual effect. This week the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters if they detect a brownish-reddish colored tide or smell asulfur-like odor caused by red tide.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...