Potential SCE Power Shutoffs in most of Malibu Mon 11/4 – Thurs 11/7 due to hazardous fire weather

SCE may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) on multiple circuits across much of Malibu from 3AM – 3PM, Mon, Nov. 4 due to hazardous fire weather conditions (gusty Santa Ana wind and low humidity) forecast for LA County. According to a City of Malibu alert advisory, SCE is notifying all customers in the affected areas directly.



For information on SCE PSPS, including potential and current outages, and power restoration times, visit www.sce.com/psps. See circuit maps in Malibu: https://malibucity.org/973/SCE-Circuit-Maps.



Residents should be prepared for potential power outages, fires, evacuations, traffic signal outages, downed trees and hazardous road conditions. Come to a complete stop at any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal, under CA law.



Make sure phones, tablets and laptops are charged, plan for refrigerated medications. Make sure you know how to open electric gates and garage doors when the power is out – see tips: https://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com/articles/25-do-know-manually-open-garage-door-power. See LA County power outage preparedness guide: https://ready.lacounty.gov/power-outage.



Closely monitor weather conditions and emergency information on local news, especially AM / FM radio, including 99.1 FM KBUU, which will function with handcrank, battery, solar and car radios if the power is out. Make sure you are signed up for emergency alerts from City of Malibu, at www.malibucity.org/alerts, and LA County, at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts.



The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for the Santa Monioca Mountains, including Malibu, Sun 11/3, 7PM – Mon, 11/4, 6PM due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity. Critical fire weather is expected for Malibu 11/6 and 11/7 with even strong and longer Santa Ana winds, lower humidity, bringing risk of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior if a fire starts.

