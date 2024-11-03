Letter to the Editor: Ross backs Grisanti, Conrad, and Frykman

Dear Editor,

This year there are five candidates on the ballot for three open seats on the Malibu City Council. I am supporting one of the incumbent councilmembers and two political newcomers.

Paul Grisanti, who has honorably served four years on the Malibu City Council — including two terms as our mayor — is a hard worker who passionately cares about Malibu’s welfare, and treats everyone with respect.

Paul’s No. 1 concern is public safety. He has especially focused on both PCH safety (supporting speed cameras, hiring California Highway Patrol, proposing license suspension for seriously excessive speeding, working with Michel Shane, etc.) and fire safety. Paul is a member of Arson Watch, CERT, and Malibu’s first fire brigade, and understands how critical it is to avoid or at least better withstand any future fire.

Paul has also worked tirelessly to achieve an independent Malibu school district, and supported many other ways to improve our lives, including the skateboard park, Snack Shack, and additional recreational facilities for all residents. Paul was aptly described by The Malibu Times as “representing Malibu with dignity and humility.” Even Councilmember Bruce Silverstein praised Paul’s tenure as mayor. If reelected, Paul Grisanti will continue to work diligently in the best interests of our City.

Haylynn Conrad is new to the political scene, and she has run an energetic campaign. Haylynn is a fast learner and a good listener. She has also worked with Michel Shane, and considers safety on the PCH her No. 1 priority. Haylynn is running as an independent without allegiance to any faction on the City Council. Because she has refused to pledge allegiance to the Silverstein/Uhring faction, some of their supporters have attacked Haylynn. To her credit, she has maintained her independence, and if elected, will be a strong, intelligent voice on the council.

Dr. Channing Frykman is also new to the political scene. Several years ago she was hit and seriously injured while crossing the PCH. She has undergone four years of rehabilitation. Her husband, also a medical doctor, was hit while riding his bike on the PCH. There is no candidate more motivated to making our roads safer. Channing has a big heart and not a phony bone in her body. One thing is certain: If Channing gets elected, she will bring decency and civility to our public discourse.

I am not supporting two of the incumbent candidates: Bruce Silverstein and Steve Uhring. Silverstein has been an extremely divisive figure whose childish name-calling and false charges of corruption have needlessly cost Malibu hundreds of thousands of dollars. An independent report found his behavior “hostile and unprofessional.” Uhring has generally been less combative, but he has been disrespectful to members of the Planning Department, and his appointment to the Planning Commission has resulted in dysfunction, which has frequently delayed the permitting process.

Silverstein and Uhring have falsely accused Paul Grisanti of being pro-development. In fact, there has only been ONE new commercial project approved in the past four years — a hotel where an office building currently exists — and Uhring voted along with Paul to approve this project.

To restore Malibu’s sense of decency, community, and ability to work together respectfully for the common good, let’s elect Paul Grisanti, Haylynn Conrad, and Dr. Channing Frykman.

Burt Ross, Malibu

