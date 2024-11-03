The following incidents were reported between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5

10/4

Grand Theft

A vehicle was stolen near Big Rock Beach. The victim said the vehicle was left unlocked and stolen from their property on PCH. The victim, a woman, was seen on security footage entering her vehicle. The victim uploaded the security footage for evidence

10/4

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid their keys inside the center console, and upon return, their keys, wallet, camera, cell phone, and several credit cards were missing. A total of $3,800 was taken. No damage was done to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/4

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and an envelope with an estimated $8,050 was stolen. The victim left the envelope between the center console, locked his vehicle, and went to the beach. He returned to see their vehicle had been broken into and the envelope was taken. No damage was done to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/5

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key inside the rear rim and left for the beach, and upon return, their vehicle’s passenger side door was cracked open, and their items were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...