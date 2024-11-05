2024 Election Preliminary Results

The Malibu Times
As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, preliminary results for the 2024 election have been released for key races in Malibu, California, and beyond.

In the Malibu City Council race, Bruce Lee Silverstein currently leads with 24.74% of the vote (1,907 votes), followed closely by Steve Uhring at 23.33% (1,798 votes). Haylynn Conrad and Paul Grisanti are also in contention, with 20.11% (1,550 votes) and 19.58% (1,509 votes), respectively, while C. Channing Frykman holds 12.25% (944 votes).

Measure MM, a local measure requiring 55% approval, is projected to pass with 59.09% of the vote (2,860 votes). This measure has garnered strong support, with 55% of votes already counted, while 40.91% (1,980 votes) are against it.

In the state race for the 42nd District Assembly seat, Jacqui Irwin holds a significant lead over her opponent, Ted Nordblum, with 60.41% of the vote (32,950 votes) compared to Nordblum’s 39.59% (21,593 votes).

At the national level, the presidential race remains tight. Donald J. Trump leads with 51.2% of the popular vote (67,344,895 votes) and 248 electoral votes, while Kamala D. Harris holds 47.4% (62,363,017 votes) and 214 electoral votes.

These preliminary results are expected to shift as additional ballots are processed. More updates to follow as they become available.