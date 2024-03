As of 11 a.m. Mar 12. Topanga Cyn Blvd. (State Route 27) is closed indefinitely in both directions between Pacific Coast Hwy & Grand View Dr. due to a slide at postmile 1.8. To view updates visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.

