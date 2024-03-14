Calendar for the week of March. 14

THU., MARCH 14

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 14, from 2 to 2:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing, and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23276.

SAT, MAR. 16

CAFFEINATED VERSE: POETRY OPEN MIC

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall to hear readings of original pieces written by local poets and bring a poem of your own to read during the open mic on Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For adults. This event is part of the city’s free poetry workshops in partnership with Malibu Library, the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee, the Malibu Arts Commission, and the Friends of the Malibu Library, offering community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet.

SAT, MAR. 16

SMMUSD PRESENTS: STAIRWAY OF THE STARS

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) will present Stairway of the Stars for the 73rd year, a musical extravaganza highlighting the outstanding music education programs, and showcasing the talents of students from every school in the district. Nearly 900 elementary, middle, and high school students will “star” in the “Stairway to the Stars” outdoor concert in the Santa Monica High School Greek Theatre on Saturday, March 16, at 4 p.m. The 2024 Stairway Honor Award will be presented to Julianna Di Giacomo. Di Giacomo attended Lincoln Middle School, where her choral director was Janet Schwabe, and Santa Monica High, where her choral director was Linda Anderson. Di Giacomo performed at many Stairway concerts as a student, and she graduated from Samohi in 1992. She is thankful for the wonderful music education she received while attending schools in the SMMUSD. To purchase tickets, go to www.StairwayoftheStars.org.

TUE., MARCH 19

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Tuesday, March 19, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23277.

WED, MAR. 20

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID AMBROZ

The Malibu Library Speaker Series presents national poverty and child welfare expert and advocate David Ambroz, discussing his book “A Place Called Home” on Wednesday, March 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ambroz currently serves as the Head of Community Engagement (West) for Amazon. Previously he led corporate social responsibility for Walt Disney Television and served as president of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission and as a California Child Welfare Councilmember. After growing up homeless and then in foster care, he graduated from Vassar and later from UCLA School of Law. He is a foster dad and lives in Los Angeles. This event will take place at Malibu Library. RSVPs are required. Malibu Village Books will sell copies of “A Place Called Home” at the event.

THU., MARCH 21

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 21, from 2 to 2:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23278.

SAT, MAR. 23

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

Join the City of Malibu and the poetry community in a generative poetry workshop on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems, which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

TUE., MARCH 26

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Tuesday, March 26, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23279.

THU., MARCH 28

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23280.

SAT, APRIL 6

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION PRESENTS: SPRING FLING

This showcase of art is inspired and curated by local artists. It is a wonderful opportunity to be enlightened, inspired and purchase new artwork for your collection! At the Malibu Bungalows on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free to attend. Please register in advance to display art.

SAT APRIL 6 AND APRIL 7

24TH ANNUAL CHUMASH DAY POWWOW AND INTERNATIONAL GATHERING AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

The City of Malibu will host the 24th Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway) on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. The community is encouraged to attend the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash. This family-friendly cultural festival is free and open for all to attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No on-site event parking. Parking is available off-site, with free shuttle rides available to Malibu Bluffs Park. General off-site parking and complimentary shuttle at 23575 Civic Center Way. ADA off-site parking and complimentary shuttle at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

APRIL 13 AND 14

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION SPRING FLING ART SHOW

The Malibu Art Association Spring Fling Art Show will take place on April 13 and 14 at 3728 Cross Creek Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy music, food, drinks, and of course, art. This is in conjunction with and sponsored by Surf Canyon. For more information visit, www.surfcanyon.co/

THURS, APRIL 18

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION ANNUAL FUNDRAISER ‘WINGS OVER MALIBU’

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser “Wings Over Malibu” the evening of Thursday, April 18, directly over the waves in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. The gala’s proceeds will benefit the foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, which empowers underserved, disadvantaged middle schoolers at risk of academic failure by providing them with intensive and individualized academic tutoring and mentorship. Highlights of Wings Over Malibu 2024 include a live auction, an online silent auction, exclusive wines by The Narcissist Wine Company, delicious appetizers, and the popular local band Little Dume, presenting an acoustic set. Members of the Malibu Middle Orchestra will serenade guests as they arrive. Tickets will be available for purchase at emilyshane.org as of March 18.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...